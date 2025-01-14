Nothing Phone 3 and ‘Landmark Device’ to launch this year, Carl Pei teases: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Carl Pei

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed ambitious plans for 2025, including the launch of the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3) and a mysterious ‘landmark’ device. A leaked email hints at an exciting year for the brand’s fans, with innovation taking centre stage.

Nothing Phone (3): A flagship smartphone with updates

The Nothing Phone (3) is set to make waves in the global market and it is further said to be the brand’s first flagship smartphone since the Phone (2). At the time of writing, there have been no details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone yet, but Carl Pei has hinted at it as an ‘innovative’ approach.

Leaked details: The email, titled “2025: Nothing’s Year of Innovation,” was shared by noted tipster Evan Blass on X.

Exciting Q1 launch: Pei teased a ‘landmark smartphone launch in Q1’ that is expected to capture global attention.

India launch on priority for the upcoming devices- Carl Pei

A device with the model number NT04 has been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website, which hints it to be the upcoming release. While no official announcement (by the time of writing) has been made by the company or the head, several speculations have surfaced, suggesting that the handset could be named the Nothing Phone (3).

What’s next for Nothing fans?

With the combination of flagship smartphones and a yet-to-be-revealed landmark device, 2025 looks like a positive year for Carl Pei-owned company. Fans can indeed look ahead for another innovative and potentially inclined handset from the company.

ALSO READ: Best time to buy iPhone 16 for less than Rs 70000: Republic Day Sale on Flipkart and Amazon is live

ALSO READ: 7 Unexpected iPhone 16 issues you must know before buying: Freezing Screens, camera glitches and more