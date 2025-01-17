Auto Expo 2025: Hero Xtreme 250R unveiled with bold looks and advanced features

Follow us on Image Source : HERO XTREME 250R Hero Xtreme 250R

The Hero Xtreme 250R has been unleashed at the Auto Expo 2025 today at a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh. The bike is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, sports an aggressive street-fighter design, a unique LED headlight, sculpted fuel tank along with sharp character lines. Also, tank extensions flow seamlessly into the design. The side panel and tail section further come as a single unit, to enhance its bold look. The bike is available in three colour variants with striking graphics.

Steel Trellis frame with advanced suspension and safety features

The Hero Xtreme 250R has been built on a robust steel trellis frame, that supports a 43 mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

It further features single-disc brakes on both ends and comes mounted on 17-inch wheels, along with switchable ABS for enhanced safety.

The bike further comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster, that offers access to multiple features and information.

Powerful 250cc Engine and Six-Speed Gearbox

Hero Xtreme 250R comes with a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, generating 29 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

The engine further is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which is capable of delivering impressive performance. This engine platform will also power the upcoming XMR 250, a fully-fired motorcycle.

