Auto Expo 2025: Suzuki Motorcycle India unveils e-Access Electric Scooter launched with 95 km range

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIL) has introduced its first electric scooter, named e-Access, along with two other new models at the India Mobility Expo 2025. The e-Access will be powered by a 3.07 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, that offers a range of 95 km on a single charge. It further features a top speed of 71 kmph and supports both portable and fast charging options, with full charging times of 6 hours 42 minutes and 2 hours 12 minutes, respectively.

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel: A step toward carbon neutrality



Suzuki further launched the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel, a sporty motorcycle equipped with a 250 cc BS VI-compliant engine. The bike supports E85 fuel, a blend of gasoline and ethanol, thanks to advanced components like a revised injector, fuel pump, and fuel filter. Designed for sustainability, this bike represents Suzuki's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

New 125 cc Access Scooter and Iconic Bike Showcase

Furthermore, to the electric scooter, Suzuki has also unveiled the new Access 125 cc scooter that features a single-cylinder, LED lighting, 4-stroke engine and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster.

The company also showcased high-performance bikes, including the GSX-8R, V-Storm 800 DE, Hayabusa, and the GSX-R1000R race machine.

Suzuki reinforces commitment to India’s two-wheeler market

Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, highlighted India as the company's largest market.

