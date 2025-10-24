New Hyundai Venue unveiled: Set to launch in November | See pics The New Hyundai VENUE is now available for booking, will launch on November 4, and will be offered in three new colours.

New Delhi:

Hyundai India has officially unveiled its new Venue compact SUV. The vehicle is currently available for bookings, offering a completely revamped design with significant upgrades to both the exterior and interior, along with a host of new technological features. The new Venue is notably taller and wider, and features a longer wheelbase for enhanced cabin space.

Interested buyers can book the all-new Hyundai Venue for an initial amount of Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or online. The vehicle is scheduled to officially launch on November 4, 2025.

New Hyundai Venue design and dimensions

The new Venue boasts a dynamic new look, being 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing model, with a 20 mm extended wheelbase.

(Image Source : HYUNDAI )New Hyundai Venue exterior

Exterior highlights includes:

Twin Horn LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

Quad Beam LED headlamps.

Muscular wheel arch design.

Dark chrome radiator grille.

R16 (D= 405.6 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Bridge-type roof rails, along with sculpted character lines and an in-glass Venue emblem.

New Hyundai Venue interior and technology

The cabin now features a premium dual-tone Dark Navy and Dove Grey interior palette.

(Image Source : HYUNDAI)New Hyundai Venue interior

Key interior features:

Dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display (for both infotainment and the driver cluster).

Terrazzo-textured crash pad.

Coffee-table center console with ambient lighting (Moon White).

Dual-tone leather seat upholstery.

2-step reclining seats and rear window sunshades.

D-Cut steering wheel and Electric 4-way driver seats.

Rear AC vents.

Hyundai claims the extended wheelbase, coupled with scooped front seatbacks, offers generous headroom, shoulder room, and enhanced legroom for rear passengers.

(Image Source : HYUNDAI)New Hyundai Venue interior

New Hyundai Venue engine and transmission options

The new Hyundai Venue will be offered with a choice of three distinct engine options:

Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol

Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol

U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel

Buyers will also have a choice of three transmission options: Manual, Automatic, and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).

New Hyundai Venue variants

Petrol Diesel HX 2 HX 2 HX 4 HX 5 HX 5 HX 7 HX 6 HX 10 HX 6T HX 8 HX 10

New Hyundai Venue colour options

Monotone Dual Tone Monotone Hazel blue (New colour) Hazel blue with abyss black roof (New colour) Mystic sapphire (New colour) Atlas white with abyss black roof Atlas white Titan grey Dragon red Abyss black

