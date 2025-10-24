New Hyundai Venue unveiled: Set to launch in November | See pics

Hyundai India has officially unveiled its new Venue compact SUV. The vehicle is currently available for bookings, offering a completely revamped design with significant upgrades to both the exterior and interior, along with a host of new technological features. The new Venue is notably taller and wider, and features a longer wheelbase for enhanced cabin space.
Interested buyers can book the all-new Hyundai Venue for an initial amount of Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or online. The vehicle is scheduled to officially launch on November 4, 2025.
New Hyundai Venue design and dimensions
The new Venue boasts a dynamic new look, being 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing model, with a 20 mm extended wheelbase.
Exterior highlights includes:
- Twin Horn LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).
- Quad Beam LED headlamps.
- Muscular wheel arch design.
- Dark chrome radiator grille.
- R16 (D= 405.6 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels.
- Bridge-type roof rails, along with sculpted character lines and an in-glass Venue emblem.
- New Hyundai Venue interior and technology
- The cabin now features a premium dual-tone Dark Navy and Dove Grey interior palette.
Key interior features:
- Dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display (for both infotainment and the driver cluster).
- Terrazzo-textured crash pad.
- Coffee-table center console with ambient lighting (Moon White).
- Dual-tone leather seat upholstery.
- 2-step reclining seats and rear window sunshades.
- D-Cut steering wheel and Electric 4-way driver seats.
- Rear AC vents.
Hyundai claims the extended wheelbase, coupled with scooped front seatbacks, offers generous headroom, shoulder room, and enhanced legroom for rear passengers.
New Hyundai Venue engine and transmission options
The new Hyundai Venue will be offered with a choice of three distinct engine options:
- Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol
- Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol
- U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel
Buyers will also have a choice of three transmission options: Manual, Automatic, and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).
New Hyundai Venue variants
|Petrol
|Diesel
|HX 2
|HX 2
|HX 4
|HX 5
|HX 5
|HX 7
|HX 6
|HX 10
|HX 6T
|HX 8
|HX 10
New Hyundai Venue colour options
|Monotone
|Dual Tone
|
Monotone Hazel blue
(New colour)
|Hazel blue with abyss black roof (New colour)
|Mystic sapphire (New colour)
|Atlas white with abyss black roof
|Atlas white
|Titan grey
|Dragon red
|Abyss black
ALSO READ: Tesla in trouble again: Recalls over 63,000 Cybertrucks due to their headlights