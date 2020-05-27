Image Source : TWITTER @CARINDIA Mercedes AMG C63 Coupé, AMG GT R launched in India, priced at Rs 1.33 crore

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday expanded its performance vehicle portfolio in India with the launch of AMG C63 Coupé and AMG GT R Coupe, priced at Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 2.48 crore (ex-showroom India, except Kerala), respectively.

With this launch Mercedes-Benz India looks to further strengthen its position in the luxury performance segment, which logged a robust 54 per cent growth in the previous year, the company said.

With these two new additions, the company has now the widest range of performance vehicles with 15 cars on offer, it said.

“With a strong market presence, supported by a wide portfolio of performance cars and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief executive Officer, Mercedes-Ben India.

Encouraging customer demand for top-end AMGs emerging both from metro and non-metro markets validates the company’s efforts to introduce new products in the performance segment, he added.

The company's decision to introduce these two products is aimed at expanding the top-of the pyramid performance segment, which has witnessed encouraging demand in 2019.

“We are confident that both these halo products will further enhance the customer excitement created by the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe, which we launched at the Auto Expo,” Schwenk added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage