Olive Green Maruti Gypsy is back as Indian Army acquires 700 units of trusted asset

Maruti may have stopped production of the all-weather SUV, Gypsy, but it seems like the Indian Army's trust in the vehicle is unshaken. Maruti has supplied the Indian Army over 700 units of Gypsy in the month of June.

The Gypsy, powered by the 1.3-liter petrol engine has served the Indian Army for decades now. From deserts to the mountains, open-top, soft top, hard top Gypsys have been the standard issue in the army.

According to a Hindustan Times report, sources have confirmed that Gypsy units were delivered to the Indian Army after requests from relevant quarters were made previously.

There is, however, no confirmation of where these Gypsys will be deployed.

Maruti Gypsee's rough and tough frame, low maintenance cost have been key to its long and faithful service to the Indian Army.

The vehicle is not sold in the market for customers because it does not meet the 'adequate safety measures for Indian roads'.

