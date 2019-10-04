Image Source : LEXUS INDIA Lexus RX450h Luxury self charging SUV launched in India; price starts at ₹ 99 lakh

Lexus has launched the latest version of its SUV RX450h Luxury in India. This newest launch is a part of Luxus' wider strategy to find its footing in India's luxury auto market among brands like BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

The fourth-generation RX450L will now be a 7-seater with an additional row of seats as compared to its predecessor model which was a 5-seater. This gives the Lexus added pinch of practicality.

The increasing sales of muscular SUVs over the years also gives Lexus to stamp their authority alongside the Audi Q7, BMW x6 and the Mercedes Benz GL-class.

The long-wheelbase RX 450hL is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol-electric hybrid engine which produces 313 ps of power and is compliant with the BS6 emission norms.

Along with the third-row seating arrangement, one of the biggest upgrades to the Lexus RX450hL is the '3-eye' L-shaped LED lamps. Most of the other features are same as the RX450h like, 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, ESC, traction control, hill assist, active cornering assist (ACA), front and rear parking sensors, 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also comes with a panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats and rear seats recliner option.

The Lexus RX450hL is priced at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a substantial Rs 30 lakh less than the 5-seater model. It will be directly competing with the BMW X7 (Rs 99 lakh), Mercedez Benz GLS (Rs 88 lakh) and the Audi Q7 (Rs 73 lakh). In the Lexus fleet of SUVs in India, the RX sits above Lexus NX (Rs 58,20,000) and Lexus LX (Rs 2,32,90,000).