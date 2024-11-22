Honda targets 2x EV range by 2029 with solid-state batteries

Follow us on Image Source : HONDA Honda

Honda Motor has set ambitious goals to revolutionize its electric vehicles (EVs) by using all-solid-state battery technology to double their driving range by the late 2020s. The announcement was made by Keiji Otsu, President of Honda R&D, during a press conference which took place in Tochigi, Japan. Solid-state batteries promise a breakthrough in EV performance, offering significant improvements in efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness. Honda plans to develop a pilot production line for these advanced batteries, which will begin operations in January 2025. The £277 million investment in the Tochigi facility is largely supported by government subsidies.

Pilot facility and key targets for 2025

Honda's Tochigi facility is a critical step towards achieving mass production of solid-state batteries. The facility will focus on refining manufacturing processes to make the batteries more efficient and scalable. The company aims to reduce battery size by 50 per cent, cut weight by 35 per cent, and decrease costs by 25 per cent within the next five years. These advancements align with Honda’s broader strategy to produce over two million electric vehicles annually by 2030. Additionally, the company plans a full transition to electric and fuel-cell vehicles by 2040.

The Promise of solid-state Batteries for the Future of EVs

Solid-state batteries are set to replace conventional liquid-state lithium-ion batteries, which have long been the standard in EVs. The new technology promises to offer longer driving ranges, faster charging times, and greater durability, addressing many of the limitations of current batteries. Honda’s projections indicate a potential 2.5-fold increase in driving range by the 2040s, representing a major leap forward in EV capabilities.

Industry competition and collaborations

Honda’s announcement comes as the global automotive industry races to develop solid-state batteries. Nissan is also working on similar technology, with plans to begin pilot production in March 2025. Toyota aims to commercialize the technology by 2027–28. Honda has hinted at potential collaborations with other automakers in materials procurement and technology sharing to accelerate development.

