Elon Musk’s X becomes top news app in India for iPhone users

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter has emerged as the most popular news app in India on Apple's App Store. The platform leads on both- iPhone and iPad rankings. The milestone comes amidst a significant uptick in user engagement during the US presidential election results announcement.

X Tops India’s App Store rankings

On election day, X reported a record-breaking 434.1 billion user seconds, surpassing its previous high of 417 billion user seconds in July 2024.

However, these figures, which were shared by Musk and his team, lack independent third-party verification, as per the details.

Election activity boosts X engagement

The surge in X’s popularity aligns with Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, a candidate publicly supported by Musk. The politically charged environment likely drove users to the platform for real-time updates and discussions.

Musk actively participated during this period, posting updates and engaging with the platform's community, contributing to peak activity times.

Sustained Growth and User Engagement

In March 2024, XData reported 250 million daily active users, with each spending an average of 30 minutes on the app. This sustained growth reflects X's ability to maintain its relevance amid significant controversies and policy shifts since Musk acquired Twitter for USD 44 billion in 2022.

Key changes under Musk’s leadership included significant workforce reductions, overhauled moderation policies, and the reinstatement of previously banned accounts. Despite these changes, X continues to attract a large user base, bolstered by its evolution into a multipurpose platform.

X’s Transformation into an “Everything App”

To address falling ad revenues, Musk introduced the "X Blue" subscription model, offering premium features and incentives for verified users with substantial follower counts. These initiatives aim to drive both user engagement and revenue.

Musk’s broader vision involves transforming X into an "everything app," extending beyond social media to encompass a wide range of services. The rebranding included removing the iconic blue bird logo and implementing a streamlined design.

Despite challenges, X’s current success highlights the platform's adaptability and its growing dominance in the digital news and social media landscapes.

