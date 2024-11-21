Vivo S20 series launching in November with Dimensity 9300+, 50MP Camera, 90W Charging

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO CHINA Vivo S20 series

The Vivo S20 series is set to launch in China by the end of November (2024) and will include the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro. Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong has further revealed the upcoming smartphone and its design and key features via a Weibo post. Both the models of the smartphone will feature a pill-shaped camera housing, with the Pro variant which will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, while the vanilla Vivo S20 comes with a dual-camera configuration.

Display

Both Vivo S20 models are said to sport BOE Q10 OLED displays, offering vibrant visuals and smooth performance. The Pro variant will feature a 6.67-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution (1,260 x 2,800 pixels).

Processor

The Vivo S20 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, ensuring flagship-level performance. Meanwhile, the Vivo S20 is expected to pack a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, similar to its predecessor, the Vivo S19.

Camera

Camera enthusiasts will find the Pro variant particularly exciting. It features a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor along with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the Vivo S20 Pro is tipped to feature a 50MP front camera for stunning selfies.

AI-backed photography and photo editing features will be a highlight, including the new Dynamic Photo feature, similar to Apple’s Live Photos, allowing users to capture 3-second clips.

Battery

Both the smartphones from the Vivo S20 series will come with a 6,500 mAh battery which will ensure long-lasting usage of the device. Also, the Pro variant is expected to support 90W fast charging for quick battery refill on the device.

Additional Features

The Vivo S20 will measure 7.19mm in thickness and weighs just over 180 grams, promising a sleek and lightweight build. Pre-reservations for the Vivo S20 series have already begun in China.

