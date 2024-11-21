How Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet could transform India and challenge Jio, Airtel: Explained

Follow us on Image Source : STARLINK Starlink Satellite Internet

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service is all set to enter the Indian market to revolutionize mobile connectivity in the remote areas of the country. The potential entry of the service has sparked debates over its impact on the Indian telecom players (like Airtel and Jio).

What Starlink brings to India: A connectivity revolution

High-Speed Internet in Remote Areas

Starlink’s satellite internet service will be using low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed connectivity, making it a game-changer for underserved and remote regions of India. Unlike traditional broadband, which relies on cables and cell towers, Starlink on the other hand, will offer a reliable internet even in the most inaccessible locations, like mountainous terrains or isolated islands.

Bridge for the digital divide

India’s rural areas have been facing poor internet infrastructure for a long time and will benefit significantly from the services from the satellite internet.

Starlink promises to deliver fast connectivity, and low-latency internet could close gaps in digital access, to empower communities with better education, economic and healthcare opportunities.

Disruption in the Indian telecom sector: Challenges for Jio and Airtel

Pricing and market competition

Two leading telecom players in India- Jio and Airtel are already offering high-speed internet at affordable rates, but with the launch of Starlink in India, these service providers could face tough competition. For instance, broadband plans with speeds of 100 Mbps will cost around Rs 600 in India.

Starlink’s higher pricing might limit its appeal unless it targets regions where no alternatives exist.

Spectrum allocation controversy

The Indian government’s decision to allocate spectrum for satellite services via an administrative route, instead of auctions, has raised concerns among local players.

Jio and Airtel, have been spending heavily on spectrum auctions, and further argue on Starlink’s lower spectrum costs which could lead to unfair competition, especially in urban markets of the country.

Potential for collaboration or conflict

Industry experts have further suggested that the partnerships between Starlink and Indian telecom players could alleviate tensions.

Examples from countries like Kenya show that such collaborations could balance innovation with local market interests.

Is Starlink satellite internet necessary in India?

With over 96 per cent of villages which are already covered under 4G or 5G networks, India has made significant strides in connectivity.

Domestic telecom players have also invested heavily in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, which have been targeting urban growth and bridging rural gaps.

Affordability overreach

India’s primary internet challenges now revolve around affordability and digital literacy, rather than coverage. Local players like Jio and Airtel have tailored their services to meet these needs, raising questions about the necessity of Starlink’s premium offerings.

Opportunities for Growth

Starlink’s innovative technology could complement India’s efforts to expand connectivity, especially in geographically challenging areas (villages, forests, deserts and more).

Its entry might also push domestic players to improve their offerings, by fostering healthy competition altogether.

Navigating regulatory hurdles

However, data sovereignty and security remain critical concerns, Starlink must comply with India’s regulations, which include local data termination and strict user verification processes, to gain approval.

Affordability

For Starlink to succeed, its pricing has to be the main key strategy for India, which is a cost-sensitive market.

Lower subscription fees, similar to reductions seen in Kenya, will determine whether Starlink could serve underserved communities or remain a premium option for a niche audience.

ALSO READ: Starlink Satellite Internet gaining popularity and momentum in India: Everything you need to know

ALSO READ: Starlink satellite internet equipments explained, how it differs from Jio AirFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber setup