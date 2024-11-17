Starlink satellite internet equipments explained, how it differs from Jio AirFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber setup

Follow us on Image Source : MOSES KEMIBARO/LINKEDIN Starlink retail box

Starlink has been making strides to enter the Indian market for quite some time, and the current situation seems to be turning in its favour. The government has announced that it will allocate satellite internet spectrum through an administrative process, which aligns with the approach advocated by Starlink’s CEO, Elon Musk. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to provide its recommendations on the satellite spectrum in the first half of December.

However, Starlink is facing pushback from major Indian telecom operators like Jio and Airtel, which argue that the government should auction the satellite spectrum to ensure a level playing field for all telecom providers. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has urged TRAI to closely examine the potential impact of both Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper before any satellite spectrum is allocated. Nevertheless, the government appears determined to proceed as planned.

Additionally, the government has requested that Starlink adhere to India's security and regulatory standards. Reports suggest that Starlink is willing to comply with the Indian government's rules regarding data storage and security, marking a significant step towards obtaining the necessary licence for satellite broadband services. However, the company still needs to formally submit its commitment to meet these requirements. As conditions continue to look promising for Starlink’s entry into India, it's essential to know what equipment users will need to establish an internet connection.

Starlink satellite internet equipments

Starlink satellite internet is designed for three primary use cases: Residential, Roam, and Boats. The Residential option provides users with satellite internet access at home, while the Roam and Boat options enable connectivity while travelling from one location to another. Starlink satellite internet is available in six different specifications: Mini, Standard, Standard Accurate, High Performance, Flat High Performance, and Enterprise.

The higher-end specifications offer faster speeds, the ability to connect to more satellites, self-orientation capabilities, and the resilience to operate in harsh temperature conditions.

The Satelink satellite internet package primarily includes a Starlink device, a Starlink cable, a power supply, an AC cable, and a router. If you take a closer look at the equipment list, you’ll notice that it features the same components as Jio AirFiber or Airtel Xstream Fiber.

