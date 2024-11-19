Starlink Satellite Internet gaining popularity and momentum in India: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : STARLINK Starlink Satellite Internet

Starlink, which is the latest buzz in the Indian market is the satellite service-providing company, headed by Elon Musk. However many are still unaware of the satellite internet service and how it works. So here is a quick peek at understanding what the brand is, and how it works.

What is Starlink and how does it work?

Starlink delivers internet via a constellation of thousands of small satellites in lower-Earth orbit. Unlike traditional broadband services, Starlink does not rely on cables or a few large satellites. Instead of that, it uses lasers for communication between satellites, reducing dependency on ground stations and ensuring lower latency and higher speeds.

SpaceX reportedly plans to expand its satellite network to 42,000 units in order to meet growing demand, further enhancing connectivity and speed.

How to start with Starlink services?

​Use the Starlink app for guidance or hire a professional to install services, but before that, you need to check about the service- if it is in your region or not.

Why choose Starlink over other providers?

Starlink stands out with its ability to serve remote areas where traditional internet is unavailable or slow. While it may not rival fibre-optic speeds, Starlink offers internet speeds ranging from 150 Mbps to 264 Mbps in some regions, depending on satellite coverage and location.

The service is particularly appealing to users who are based in underserved areas (villages, remote locations, jungles, desert areas where the population is less). It is expected to be a game-changer for remote workers, travellers and adventurers- to track locations.

Subscription benefits and availability

Starlink claims to offer unmatched flexibility with no long-term contracts.

Those who subscribe for the service, could pause, resume or switch between plans as per the need.

Additionally, a 30-day free trial and a full refund policy ensure a risk-free experience.

By the time of writing, Starlink is operational in regions like North America, South America, Australia and some parts of Europe.

In India, the regulatory approvals are pending, but discussions to allocate satellite communication spectrum are underway.

The future of internet connectivity

Starlink’s revolutionary satellite internet is bringing connectivity to even the world’s most remote regions, challenging traditional providers and paving the way for a connected global future. With its ambitious expansion plans, Starlink is set to redefine how we experience the internet.

