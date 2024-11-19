X users switching to Bluesky: What to know about the trending social media platform?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Bluesky

Bluesky is a social media platform (similar to Twitter, which is now renamed to X) that has gained popularity over time, as it was reported that one million new users were added to the platform, just after the US election. The micro-blogging platform which has been founded by Jack Dorsey- who was the founder of Twitter. Bluesky further focuses on customisation and moderation which has made it a favourite among those seeking an alternative to X.

By the time of writing, the platform now boasts over 15 million global users, a significant increase from 9 million in September 2024. Many newcomers from North America and the UK joined after the US election.

Origins of Bluesky

Bluesky was initially a Twitter project which was envisioned by then-CEO Jack Dorsey in 2019 to develop an open and decentralised social media standard. It became independent in 2021 and is now owned primarily by its CEO, Jay Graber.

What sets Bluesky apart from X?

Bluesky emphasizes user control and safety. Notable features include:

Custom Algorithms: Users can choose algorithms for their feeds, by curating content which is based on specific interests like mutual followers or niche topics. Website Handles: Bluesky enables users to use verified website URLs as handles, making it easier for public figures to confirm authenticity. Anti-Troll Measures: Tools like detaching an original post from someone else’s quote post reduce unwanted interactions.

Why are people leaving X for Bluesky?

Bluesky’s users have recently surged (and even I made a profile while writing this story), as it is tied to dissatisfaction with X under Elon Musk’s ownership. Reasons include:

Bot Proliferation: Many users report increased spam and bots on X, affecting usability. Content Moderation: Bluesky’s robust moderation features appeal to users disillusioned by X’s perceived deregulation.

Policy changes: X’s controversial updates, like its enabling to block users from viewing public posts, have sparked criticism.

Significant events, such as X’s suspension in Brazil and Musk’s alignment with the US president-elect Donald Trump, have also influenced user migration.

Who has made the move?

Prominent public figures and officials now on Bluesky include:

UK MPs like Jess Phillips and Layla Moran.

US actor Jamie Lee Curtis deactivated her X account.

TV personalities Chris Packham, Dara Ó Briain, and Countdown’s Susie Dent.

