Planning to buy EV two-wheeler? Check out the top ones with best mileage in India

Electronic Vehicles are increasingly becoming a popular choice among Indians. Hence, over the past few years, the Indian EV segment has expanded rapidly. EV two-wheelers is already attracting India's youth looking for a combination of features, and in the near future, this segment is expected to expand further. If you are planning to buy an attractive two-wheeler, with the best mileage in the town, then you can consider the following options:

Bajaj Chetak

For Indians, the name “Chetak” is a synonym for a high-speed and reliable ride. Bajaj had previously introduced Chetak as a scooter(petrol-based) variant that became a household name. Yet again, Bajaj embraced this iconic name to introduce its electric scooty. Bajaj Chetak (EV) is available in two variants in the Indian market – Premium and Urbane –in the price range between Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh. The top speed of Bajaj Chetak is 60 KMPH. One complete battery charge will give you ride coverage of 95 km. Both the models also offer a great suspension setup. The premium model also comes with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the back, while the Urbane model comes with drum brake option at both ends.

Enigma GT-450

Enigma is one of the firebrand entrants in the Indian Automobile Industry, as it’s committed to offering lead-free and eco-friendly transportation options. The company has gained much popularity among the young Indian riders who wish to ride without harming Mother Nature and without compromising on a fun riding experience. All the Enigma EVs are fun to ride. Its GT-450 variant is one such example. It weighs 68 kg, and comes with a rear hydraulic shocker and front hydraulic suspension. The scooty comes with a disk brake in the front and a rear drum brake. One complete charge will allow you to cover 120-140 kms in a hassle-free manner. The mileage depends on the type of battery used in the 2 wheeler which puts this product in the price range of Rs 64,000 to 80,000.

Revolt RV400

Revolt RV400 is a popular EV motorbike that weighs 108 kg. With 3000 W motor power and 150-km coverage per charge, this is a pretty powerful bike. It comes with tubeless tyres that make your ride joyful and light. It also offers a passenger footrest for a comfortable ride. Its design and style is fantastic and sturdy. With 220 mm ground clearance and removable battery features, this bike is easy to handle. Currently, these bikes are easily available in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune.

PURE EV Epluto

Priced at Rs 71,999, Epluto offers all what a rider desires. This beautiful scooty generates a torque of 60 Nm and weighs 79 kg, slightly heavier than the above-mentioned options in EV scooters. One complete charge will give can take you upto 80 km. Epluto comes with ABS feature that offers a safe riding experience. This scooty, however, is available only in red colour option.

Conclusion

This is just the starting, and in 2021, we will see more exciting options in the two-wheelers within the EV segment. While there are plenty of international brands present in the market, products from Indian manufacturers will mostly fit within your budget and also offer decent after-sales service.