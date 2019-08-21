Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
Next generation BMW 3 Series launched in India; Exterior Postcards from launch event

The all-new BMW 3 Series is here and it is gorgeous. The German marque has definitely raised the bar in the luxury sedan segment. The BMW 3 Series possesses a number of striking features including a larger BMW symbolic kidney grille and L shaped LED headlamps. Here are the postcards from the BMW launch event of the all-new 3 Series.

New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2019 20:34 IST
All-new BMW 3 Series 2020, 330i m sport model front stance,
Image Source : FILE

All-new BMW 3 Series 2020, 330i m sport model front stance, larger kidney grille, 18-inch black chrome alloys, M sport badging on the doors and L shaped LED headlamps

Side stance, electric blue color BMW 3 Series 2020

Image Source : FILE

Side stance, electric blue color BMW 3 Series 2020

India Tv - All-new BMW 3 Series 2020, 330i m sport model front stance, larger kidney grille, 18-inch black chrome alloys, M sport badging on the doors and L shaped LED headlamps

Image Source : FILE

All-new BMW 3 Series 2020, 330i m sport model front stance, larger kidney grille, 18-inch black chrome alloys, M sport badging on the doors and L shaped LED headlamps


BMW 3 Series rear view, black chrome spoiler, L shaped LED rear light, Dual tip exhaust installed in black chrome diffuser 
Image Source : FILE

BMW 3 Series rear view, black chrome spoiler, L shaped LED rear light, Dual tip exhaust installed in black chrome diffuser 


BMW 3 Series tail lamps
Image Source : FILE

BMW 3 Series tail lamps


BMW 3 Series side stance
Image Source : FILE

BMW 3 Series side stance


BMW 3 Series G20, 330i Msport model
Image Source : FILE

BMW 3 Series G20, 330i Msport model


BMW 3 Series electric blue color, 330i 2.0-litre engine 
Image Source : FILE

BMW 3 Series electric blue color, 330i 2.0-litre engine 


 

 

 

