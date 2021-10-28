Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Aryan Khan granted bail by Bombay High Court in drugs-on-cruise case
  • Home Ministry extends COVID-19 restrictions across the country till November 30
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Auto
  4. Bajaj launches all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250. Check price, photos

Bajaj launches all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250. Check price, photos

Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250.

India TV Auto Desk India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2021 17:11 IST
Bajaj Pulsar
Image Source : BAJAJAUTO.COM/@BAJAJ_LTD

Bajaj launched all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched the all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs1.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

The Pune-based automaker had introduced its sportbike Pulsar in the Indian market in October 2001.

India Tv - Bajaj Pulsar

Image Source : BAJAJAUTO.COM/@BAJAJ_LTD

Bajaj's all new Pulsar 250.

This quarter-litre offering, which comes with the 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine, elevates the Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125-220cc since its launch, the company said.

India Tv - Bajaj Pulsar 250

Image Source : BAJAJAUTO.COM/@BAJAJ_LTD

Bajaj launches new Pulsar in two variants.  

India Tv - Bajaj Pulsar 250

Image Source : BAJAJAUTO.COM/@BAJAJ_LTD

Bajaj's new Pulsar 250, side view.

Rakesh Sharma - Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Precisely two decades ago, Bajaj Auto had launched the first Pulsar and changed motorcycling in India forever.

India Tv - Bajaj Pulsar 250

Image Source : BAJAJAUTO.COM/@BAJAJ_LTD

Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched.

Since then, there has been a succession of Pulsars, which have set new benchmarks in India and globally making Pulsar one of the most loved motorcycling brands across 50 countries".

India Tv - Bajaj Pulsar 250

Image Source : BAJAJAUTO.COM/@BAJAJ_LTD

Bajaj's new Pulsar launched in two new variants.

"Today, Pulsar yet again ups the benchmark with the launch of two new Pulsar 250s. We are confident that these two superbly crafted machines will exhilarate the Pulsarmaniacs and attract more riders to the Pulsar brand and the quarter-litre class of biking," he added.

India Tv - Bajaj Pulsar 250

Image Source : BAJAJAUTO.COM/@BAJAJ_LTD

Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched in two new variants.

ALSO READTata Punch gets 5-star rating for adult protection in Global NCAP crash test | Watch

ALSO READ | Volkswagen drives in Taigun SUV starting Rs 10.49 lakh; to take on Creta, Seltos

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News