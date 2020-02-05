Auto Expo 2020 begins; electric vehicles, auto companies mark presence

Image Source : INDIA TV Auto Expo begins, plethora of companies participate

The 15th edition of Asia's largest automobile show in terms of visitor footfalls kicked-off on Wednesday with a plethora of auto companies, start-ups, telecom, alternative fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms participating at the mega event. The Auto Expo 2020 -- Motor Show, will have a select opening on Wednesday and it will formally open for the public from Friday. The show features more than 15 start-ups, telecom, alternative fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms.

"Auto Expo 2020 would see a showcase of different technologies related to clean vehicles, safe vehicles, electric vehicles and connected vehicles," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Director General Rajesh Menon said.

"This Auto Expo is beyond just showcasing of vehicles and will also focus on the new paradigms of mobility like connected cars, electric cars, and alternative fuel."

Segment-wise, the start-up section of the show displays technology solutions for green mobility and services connected to the automobile industry.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio and FaceBook are also present at the event along with 15 new technology start-ups.

Lately, telecom operators have entered the segment to provide connectivity to internet-enabled cars and Jio will be showcasing embedded SIM technology for the automobile sector.

Facebook will host a town hall discussion and will also be holding other events.

Others such as Lithium-ion battery and charger manufacturers, along with tyre firms will also be present at the auto show.

Besides, Brazilian UNICA (Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association), one of the world's largest bioethanol producers, Italian tyre firm Pirelli and design company Icona will also mark their maiden presence at the expo.

However, the star attractions are expected to be the new foreign players at the auto show.

New automobile firms like the Chinese' Great Wall Motor, FAW Haima, Olectra and MG Motors will showcase a vast variety of cars, SUVs and buses.

The visitors to the event will witness 60 launches of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers.

Many of these launches are expected to be face-lifts of existing models with BS-VI compliant engines as the country is shifting to BS-VI from April 2020.

The healthy participation and launches assume significance as the sector has been battered by falling sales due to high goods and services tax (GST), farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.

While some companies had to reduce production, dealers took inventory correction measures.

Besides, brands like Volkswagen, Skoda, Force Motors will make a return to the motor show.

The 15th edition of the expo, is being jointly organised by ACMA, CII and SIAM from February 7-12 for the general public, at the India Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

