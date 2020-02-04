Image Source : Auto Expo 2020: How to book your tickets for the biggest auto extravaganza

Auto Expo 2020, the biggest auto extravaganza, will have the best minds coming together on a single platform and showcasing the best in the automotive world. The event is set to take place from February 7 till February 12. It is no surprise that you wouldn't want to miss Auto Expo 2020. But how to get through? If you haven't booked your tickets to the Auto Expo yet, here is how you can do it.

Auto Expo 2020: How to book tickets

Step 1: Visit Book My Show

Step 2: Search 'Auto Expo'

Step 3: You will land on page 'Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2020'

Step 4: Click on 'Book'

Step 5: Select a date and time