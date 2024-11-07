Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Audi unveils new EV brand in China without 4-ring logo

Audi, a popular German car brand on Thursday unveiled a new electric vehicle brand in China whose cars will go by just the name ‘AUDI’ and not its signature four-ring logo. The move is aimed at attracting younger customers in the world's largest auto market.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Shanghai Published on: November 07, 2024 22:41 IST
AUDI
Image Source : REUTERS AUDI

Audi, the renowned German car brand, has introduced a new electric vehicle (EV) brand in China, dropping its iconic four-ring logo and using only the name "AUDI" to appeal to younger buyers in the world's largest auto market. In partnership with Chinese automaker SAIC, Audi plans to launch its first car from the new brand by the summer of next year, marking a strategic move to strengthen its presence in China's growing EV sector.

No four rings on the car

It marks an effort by both Audi and SAIC to win back the Chinese market share, where the legacy local players and foreign automakers have been losing ground to EV- and hybrid-focused rivals. Reuters reported in August that the new brand would not bear the four-ring logo.

Developing cars specifically for the Chinese market will enable foreign automakers to better target a huge customer pool.

India Tv - AUDI

Image Source : REUTERSAudi unveils new EV brand

The new electric vehicle series uses automotive architecture co-developed with SAIC and Audi says that it will rely more on local suppliers and technologies.

The EV series will aim at attracting the younger drivers who seek high-end technology features such as advanced driver-assistance systems, Fermin Soneira, CEO of the project, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Shanghai to unveil the first concept car, a fully electric Sportback.

"The customers (here) are much younger than the rest of the world, 30 and 35 (years old) on average in the premium segment, while the rest of the world is 55," he said.

 

Reported by Reuters

ALSO READ: Elon Musk unveiled Cybercab robotaxi, Robovan alongside Optimus humanoid robot at Tesla event

At Tesla's 'We, Robot' event, Elon Musk arrived on stage in a Robotaxi Cybercab, a vehicle likely to enter production in 2026. The company is now shifting its focus from being a low-priced mass-market automaker to becoming a robotics manufacturer.

ALSO READ: How Ratan Tata's vision 'Tata Nano' revolutionised affordable car ownership for common man

Ratan Tata's vision for the Tata Nano aimed to make car ownership accessible to Indian families, highlighting both innovative design and the importance of effective marketing, despite the model's eventual commercial challenges.

 

