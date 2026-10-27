India seeks equal veto rights for all members of expanded UNSC in major reform push: What it means

India has said that any reform of the United Nations Security Council that creates a new category of permanent members without veto powers would effectively leave them with “second-class” status, while allowing the existing five permanent members to retain their dominance over key decisions.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said on Monday that all permanent members of a reformed Security Council must have veto powers for as long as the provision remains in place. He stressed that fairness and justice require equal rights and responsibilities for all permanent members.

"India's position on the veto is principled and well known. We reiterate that as long as the veto exists, it must be held by all permanent members of a reformed Council," Parvathaneni said.

Addressing an Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) plenary session of the UN General Assembly on the question of the veto, he argued that creating another category of long-term members without veto powers would not fundamentally change the Council’s decision-making structure.

Such a reform, he said, would effectively make the new members “second-class” participants while preserving the existing balance of power among the five permanent members.

The current 15-member Security Council comprises five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States -- all of whom hold veto powers. The remaining 10 members are elected for two-year terms and do not have veto rights.

India has consistently advocated expanding both the permanent and non-permanent categories of the Council, arguing that reforms focused only on increasing the number of non-permanent members would fall short of meaningful change.

Founded in 1945, the Security Council has faced growing calls for reform to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities and the changing global balance of power. New Delhi has maintained that the Council’s current structure does not adequately represent the world as it exists today and has pressed for a permanent seat.

India is also seeking a non-permanent seat for the 2028–29 term. Elections are scheduled for June 2027, when India and Tajikistan will contest the single seat allocated to the Asia-Pacific Group.

India last served on the Council during 2021–22, its eighth term. Its previous terms were 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92 and 2011-12.

What the veto reform push stands for

India's position reflects its push for a more representative UN Security Council in which emerging powers have a meaningful role in global decision-making. New Delhi argues that granting new permanent members seats without veto powers would expand the Council numerically but leave its fundamental power structure unchanged. This was reflected in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit held in India earlier this year.

For India, equal veto rights would help ensure that a future permanent seat carries the same authority as those held by the existing five powers. It is also a matter of principle: India maintains that permanent membership should come with equal rights and responsibilities rather than create a hierarchy among permanent members.

The debate is central to India’s long-running campaign for a permanent seat. New Delhi believes the Council must better reflect present-day geopolitical realities, including the growing influence of countries that remain underrepresented in its permanent membership.

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