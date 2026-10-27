Several injured after car drives into crowd at popular Christmas market in northern Germany

Four to five people were injured in the incident, some of them seriously, and taken to hospital. However, none of the injuries were life-threatening, the spokeswoman said. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. The suspects, whose number has not been confirmed, fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle. An initial search for them proved unsuccessful, according to police.

Those present at the scene described several damaged cars, including vehicles with flat tyres, a smashed rear window and bullet holes.

Initial investigations suggest that those involved knew each other. Police believe the group may have been deliberately targeted rather than struck at random, the spokeswoman said.

Leipzig car attack

The incident comes just five months after the Leipzig car attack, which left two people dead.

On May 4, 2026, a 33-year-old German citizen intentionally drove a Volkswagen SUV through crowded pedestrian shopping zones in the centre of Leipzig, Germany. The driver, identified as Jeffrey K., sped across the Augustusplatz, onto Grimmaische Straße, and into the busy Market area at approximately 4:45 PM. The vehicle struck numerous pedestrians before being brought to a halt by bollards and intervening bystanders, including a taxi driver and refugees, who helped restrain the suspect until police arrived.

The violent rampage resulted in the deaths of two people -- a 63-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man. Additionally, 22 other individuals sustained injuries, with at least three victims suffering critical or serious harm during the high-speed collision.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without offering resistance. Investigators quickly determined that the man acted entirely alone, ruling out any political, ideological, or religious motivations.

State officials and investigators confirmed that the suspect had a severe, documented history of mental illness, having suffered from an acute psychotic episode leading up to the attack.

By September 2026, the legal process against the driver had advanced significantly. The suspect was formally transferred to a correctional facility (Justizvollzugsanstalt) under an official indictment. He faces two counts of murder alongside 85 counts of attempted murder, reflecting the high number of individuals put in extreme danger during the pedestrian zone rampage.

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