Audi India to increase car prices by up to 2 per cent from April 1, 2026

New Delhi:

Audi India just announced that it is raising its car prices by up to 2 per cent. The rule will be implemented from April 1, 2026, onwards. This hike will cover every model that the German carmakers are selling. PTI reported that the company is claiming to make up for the climbing production costs and the messy swings in foreign currency.

Basically, building cars that keep getting pricier, and the rupee is not exactly playing well with the brands.

Audi price hike: Increase as low as possible

They are not hiding behind any fancy statements either. Balbir Singh Dhillon, who heads Audi India, said that they are working to keep the increase as low as possible, but the numbers just do not add up anymore when it is about the Indian market. With the cost of parts increasing and global money markets going on book, the company felt that they had no other choice.

If you look at Audi’s India lineup, there is something for every luxury car fan. They start with the Q3, which is actually one of the easier-on-the-wallet options, and then go all the way up to the RS Q8—a real beast and one of the priciest in their stable. Right now, Audi cars here range from about Rs 43.23 lakh to Rs 2.34 crore, depending on the model and trim.

Planning to buy an Audi? All you need to know before making your purchase

If you want to dodge the price increase, you’ll want to seal the deal before April 1. Sure, 2 per cent might not sound massive, but on a luxury car, it definitely adds up—especially if you’re eyeing one of the top-end models. Price bumps like this aren’t rare in the luxury segment; carmakers keep tweaking prices to keep up with the global market. Audi’s latest move is just part of that bigger picture.