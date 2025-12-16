Want to buy a Ferrari? Here’s what the company checks before selling you one Buying a Ferrari is not just about having money. The iconic Italian brand carefully selects its customers, checks their background, and enforces strict ownership rules. From pricing in India to modification norms and even blacklisting buyers, here’s everything you need to know.

Ferrari is one of the most elite brands in the luxury car segment – known for its premium design and iconic colour. Unlike common automobile manufacturers, Ferrari does not sell its vehicles to anyone who aspires to have them. The automaker has a very selective procedure in place to maintain its brand identity and elite status.

Ferrari is not just a luxury car, it’s an 'Invitation-Only Club'

Background checks are undertaken by Ferrari on prospective buyers, especially for limited edition cars. Some major points include:

History of previous ownership : Existing Ferrari owners are given preference.

: Existing Ferrari owners are given preference. Brand loyalty : People who have owned Ferraris in the past and take good care of them, of course, stand a better chance.

: People who have owned Ferraris in the past and take good care of them, of course, stand a better chance. Public image : Ferrari does not deliver cars to people who can cause a negative public image.

: Ferrari does not deliver cars to people who can cause a negative public image. Social media activity : Doing something stupid for publicity, scandalous behaviour, or misuse of previous Ferraris could hurt you.

: Doing something stupid for publicity, scandalous behaviour, or misuse of previous Ferraris could hurt you. Resale intentions: Those acquiring cars for reselling are normally disqualified.

In other words, Ferrari is looking for responsible and long-term car owners and not those who

Are you allowed to modify a Ferrari?

Ferrari warns against any modification: Means, you cannot change the exterior design of the car and the car's logos and engineering philosophy.

Customised wrap designs, extreme body kits, and engine modifications may violate the Ferrari purchasing agreement.

Unauthorised modifications could result in a loss of warranty and even "blacklisting".

Ferrari is satisfied with their automobiles the way they are designed to be, and they demand an adherence to this ideology from their customers as well.

Who is blacklisted from buying a Ferrari?

Ferrari can exclude persons from buying their automobiles permanently. These can include:

Publicly harming or dishonouring the brand.

Buying limited-series Ferraris to immediately sell them for

Heavy or Controversial Changes

The car is being misused in public relations activities.

Cases or controversies that may arise regarding the brand

Once blacklisted, consumers are never allowed to buy a brand-new Ferrari car, even from a dealership.

How much does a Ferrari cost in India?

The cars sold by Ferrari are quite costly in India due to taxes and duties. Here is the list of approximate Ferrari pricing in India:

Ferrari Roma : Rs 3.7 crore

: Rs 3.7 crore Ferrari Portofino M : Rs 3.9 crore

: Rs 3.9 crore Ferrari F8 Tributo : Rs 4.5 crore+

: Rs 4.5 crore+ Ferrari SF90 Stradale: Rs 7.5 crore+

Depending on the customisation, taxes, and the city in which the car is registered, the prices differ.

Can anyone buy a Ferrari in India?

Yes, they do have authorised distributors in India who sell their vehicles. However:

Approval is required from Ferrari.

The limited editions are more difficult for first-home buyers. Waiting periods may be very long, in some instances extending over years. Your existing luxury car portfolio will give you an advantage.

Is it easy to buy a Ferrari?

Purchasing a Ferrari will not prove to be an easy feat, even for those who consider themselves rich. Buying a Ferrari is an association involving trust and reputation that has been linked to the brand for many years. The truth is that Ferrari does not sell vehicles – it selects customers. So, if you want exclusivity, discipline, and heritage, then Ferrari ownership can be your ultimate dream, but you have to have a legacy of owning premium luxury cars in history. This one, demands quality over quantity when it comes to customer base- all over the world!