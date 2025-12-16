Tata Sierra SUV bookings open: Price, booking amount, and delivery details The 5-seater Tata Sierra, available in petrol and diesel, features a large 622-liter boot space and has garnered attention for its design and features.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors' highly anticipated new SUV, the Tata Sierra, is now available for booking starting today, Tuesday, December 16. The 5-seater SUV, which has already garnered considerable attention since its recent launch, has an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 11.49 lakh.

How to book and key dates

Booking Amount: A booking amount of Rs 21,000 is required to reserve the SUV.

Booking Channels: Bookings can be made online through the company's official website or at your nearest authorised dealership.

Delivery Start Date: Car deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 15, 2026.

Tata Sierra: Introductory ex-showroom prices

Variant Transmission Price (Ex-showroom) Petrol 6-speed MT Rs 11.49 lakh Petrol 7-speed DCA Rs 14.49 lakh Petrol 6-speed AT Rs 17.99 lakh Diesel 6-speed MT Rs 12.99 lakh Diesel 6-speed AT Rs 15.99 lakh

Tata Sierra special features

The Tata Sierra is packed with technology and comfort features:

Connectivity: iRA Connected Tech for a smart, seamless experience; Snapdragon chip with 5G support for faster connectivity; and convenient Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Displays: Large 12.3-inch Passenger Display, a 10.5-inch Central Touchscreen, a Digital Instrument Cluster, and an Augmented Reality (AR) based HypAR Head-Up Display to keep eyes on the road.

Audio and Entertainment: A superior 12-speaker JBL Sound System with Dolby Atmos and 18 sound modes, plus Arcade App Support for top games and apps.

Comfort and Convenience: Dual-zone climate control, Panoramic sunroof, Mood lighting, Wireless charging, and Rear sunshades.

Safety: Enhanced visibility via a 360-degree camera.

Tata Sierra available colours

The Tata Sierra is offered in a range of distinct colours: Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rough, Coorg Clouds, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. It is worth noting that the colour can vary depending on the selected variant.

