2026 Auto Outlook: Kia to launch new models, Mahindra to focus on facelifts Although Mahindra has introduced new models over the past 18 months, the company is expected to launch only facelifts in 2026, while Kia will keep up the excitement with the launch of new models.

The year 2026 promises some excitement for Kia enthusiasts but may remain relatively dull for Mahindra fans in terms of all-new models. The Indian automaker, Mahindra, has already launched several new vehicles, including the XEV 9e, BE 6, and XEV 9S, along with the Thar facelift and Thar Roxx, in the Indian market over the last 18 months. For the coming year, Mahindra is expected to launch only two facelifts. In contrast, Kia will debut a next-generation car, an EV, and a completely new model in India next year.

Here is a look at what these automakers will be offering:

Upcoming Kia launches in 2026

Kia is focusing on expansion across different segments:

Kia Seltos While the Seltos SUV has already been introduced in India, the company will announce its prices on January 2, with deliveries starting in mid-January. It features a completely new design language, distinguished by a more upright nose and vertical DRLs. The new Seltos is also longer, wider, and taller than the outgoing model.

Kia Syros EV The upcoming Kia Syros EV will be the next electric vehicle in the automaker's portfolio. It will be based on the K1 platform, which underpins the global Hyundai Inster EV, and is expected to use the same 42kWh and 49kWh battery packs. Online spy shots suggest it will retain the design of its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterpart but will feature EV-specific highlights.

Kia Sorento This model is already available for sale in many global markets. The company is reportedly trying to localise it or introduce a new SUV based on its platform. If launched, it will challenge vehicles like the Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner in the Indian market.



Upcoming Mahindra launches in 2026

Mahindra is set to refresh two of its popular SUV lines:

Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 Facelift) Mahindra is all set to introduce the XUV700 facelift in India, which is expected to be renamed as the XUV 7XO. The facelift is expected to bring updates to its front and rear fascia. It will also receive tech upgrades; however, the engine options are expected to remain the same.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Facelift The Mahindra Scorpio-N facelift is also expected to feature minor changes to the lighting, trim elements, and wheel designs. In the interior, it is likely to gain the 10.25-inch infotainment screen from the Thar Roxx, along with a few more creature comforts. Engine options are expected to remain unchanged.



