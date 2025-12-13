Kia reportedly planning Seltos hybrid launch in India by 2027 The concept of a hybrid engine is not entirely new to the Seltos, as the first-generation model is already offered with a hybrid powertrain in the American and South American markets.

Following the recent launch of its Seltos SUV in India, Kia has confirmed plans to introduce a hybrid version of the popular model to the Indian market. According to an Autocar Professional report, the Kia Seltos Hybrid is tentatively slated for launch in India by late 2026 or the first half of 2027. This hybrid system could be based on the existing 115hp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Although the company has not finalised the timing, it is reportedly focused on localiing the hybrid components in India. The same report suggests the Seltos Hybrid could arrive within 12–18 months. However, it is expected to follow the Indian launch of the Kia Sorento SUV.

The hybrid engine is not entirely new for the Seltos, as the first-generation model is already offered with a hybrid powertrain in the American and South American markets.

Localisation to manage costs

Kia's current focus on localisation is driven by cost strategy. The company is aiming to price the Seltos Hybrid competitively, likely in the range of Rs 11.25 lakh to over Rs 20 lakh. Without localising key hybrid components such as battery packs, motors, control units, and inverters, the SUV would be significantly more expensive, negatively impacting its sales potential.

Future strategy and regulatory benefits

As per the report, Kia plans for at least 25 per cent of its total car sales to come from hybrid models by the year 2030. Right now, the cars they offer in India run on petrol, diesel, or electricity. By adding hybrid cars to their lineup, Kia will not only offer a wider variety of vehicles but also meet upcoming CAFE 3 regulations. These new rules provide benefits for manufacturers that produce hybrid and electric cars.

Next-gen Kia Seltos

Kia has recently unveiled the new generation of its Seltos SUV in India, claiming the updated model is both more stylish and more practical. The new Seltos features significant increases in size, as it is now longer and wider, with an extended wheelbase.