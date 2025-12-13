Maruti Suzuki's 2026 new cars: EVs and flex fuel cars coming to India market While Maruti Suzuki launched only the Victoris in the Indian market in 2025, the picture will be entirely different in 2026, when the automaker plans to introduce around four new cars.

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to keep the excitement of its enthusiasts high in 2026 as the company gears up to introduce several new cars in the country. This year, the company did not roll out many new vehicles in the market, except for the Victoris. However, Maruti plans to keep the market buzzing next year with the introduction of new EVs and a flex fuel vehicle.

Here are all the new Maruti Suzuki cars coming to India next year:

1. Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

This marks the first electric vehicle from the automaker's portfolio in India. The company unveiled this vehicle in India with much fanfare this year, and its production has already started. The EV is expected to go on sale in the country in January 2026.

Battery Options: It will come with 49kWh and 61kWh battery options.

Performance and Safety: It will be powered by a front-mounted motor, claims to offer a 543 km range, and holds a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel

This year, there were many concerns from auto enthusiasts in India regarding E20 ethanol-blended petrol. Maruti will address this by introducing an engine that will be compatible with ethanol-petrol blends of up to E85 (85 percent ethanol, 15 percent petrol).

This engine will come under the bonnet of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the car is expected to remain identical to the current model in terms of design and equipment.

3. Maruti Suzuki 'YMC' Electric MPV

The Maruti Suzuki 'YMC' will be the automaker's second electric vehicle. As per an Autocar report, this upcoming electric vehicle will be based on the e-Vitara platform but will come in an MPV form factor. It is currently codenamed 'YMC' and is expected to be positioned above the Ertiga and XL6.

4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has already been spotted testing. Spy shots of the test mule suggest changes to the front and rear fascia. The company is expected to launch the vehicle in mid-2026 with the same underbody CNG tank setup as the Victoris. It is expected to retain the 103hp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, as well as the CNG option.

