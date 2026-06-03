TMC split: Rebel group submits letter signed by 58 MLAs to Speaker, recognises Ritabrata as LoP

New Delhi:

A fresh political crisis appears to be unfolding within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee submitted a letter signed by 59 party legislators to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on Wednesday. The move has triggered a significant split in Mamata Banerjee’s party. The letter recognises Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the party, while Ritabrata has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Seuli Saha and Javed Ahmed Khan have been appointed as deputy leaders.

The rebel faction MLAs arrived at the Assembly in buses to attend the ongoing session, highlighting the growing strength of the rebel camp. According to sources, the faction led by Ritabrata now claims the backing of over 59 legislators.

MLAs who signed the letter

Among lawmakers who signed the letter are: Ritabrata Banerjee (Uluberia Purba), Sandipan Saha (Entally), Sabina Yeasmin (Sujapur), Chandranath Sinha (Bolpur), Niamot Sheikh (Hariharpara), Seuli Saha (Keshpur), Javed Ahmed Khan (Kasba), Mohammad Noor Alam (Samserganj), Samir Kumar Panja (Udaynarayanpur), Tapas Maity (Domjur), Arup Roy (Howrah Madhya), Md Ghulam Rabbani (Goalpokhar), Usha Rani Mondal (Minakhan), Priya Paul (Sankrail), Gulshan Mullick (Panchla), Rathin Ghosh (Madhyamgram), Subhasis Das (Maheshtala), Mustafizur Rahaman (Bharatpur), Akhruzzaman (Raghunathganj), Samar Mukherjee (Ratua), Prasun Banerjee (Chanchal)

Mamata yet to issue statement

Despite the dramatic developments, Mamata Banerjee has not issued an official response. Political observers are closely watching the situation, which could have major implications for the state's political landscape.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee informed Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose through a post on X about several key appointments within the party's legislative wing. He stated that Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the Leader of the House. Ashima Patra and Nayana Bandopadhyay have been named deputy leaders in the Assembly, while Firhad Hakim has been appointed chief whip.

The latest developments come just days after the Trinamool Congress expelled MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha. The party announced their removal with immediate effect on Monday, citing allegations of anti-party activities.

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