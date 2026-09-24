Kolkata, 6 other municipal corporation elections in Bengal to be held after Diwali: Sources

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections, six other municipalities elections is likely to be held in November, after Diwali. As per sources, the elections to seven municipal corporations are expected in the last week of November, between November 27 and 28, 2026. The election dates are likely to be announced in October and the results to be announced in the first week of December, sources said.

The elections are likely to be held for the municipalities of Kolkata, Howrah, Bally, Dhupguri, Haldia, Kurseong, and Kalimpong. A virtual meeting with the district administration is scheduled for tomorrow. Sources indicate that EVMs will reach the seven municipalities by the end of next week.

Mamata Banerjee demands Bengal repoll

Following the Indian Express report on anomalies in Election Commission and SIR process, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded repolling in West Bengal and sought the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in a scathing attack on the Election Commission. The Trinamool Congress chief said, "The SIR process was started to capture Bengal and dethrone the TMC government." Mamata alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power through conspiracy and with the help of the Election Commission. "Before SIR, the BJP's IT cell officer Seema Khanna deleted the name of 58 lakh people before SIR with the help of AI, and during the SIR process, 34 lakh names got deleted," she said.

The IE revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months four times on a single day to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily. The opposition parties have criticised the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, alleging that it could disproportionately affect voters perceived to be not aligned with the BJP and its allies.

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