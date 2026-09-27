Kunal Ghosh attacked again in Bengal, car vandalised; Mamata camp MLA claims death threats

Kolkata:

Kunal Ghosh, an MLA from Mamata Banerjee's faction of the Trinamool Congress, was allegedly attacked again on Sunday while travelling to Beleghata in West Bengal. His car was reportedly vandalised in the latest incident. Ghosh alleged that a group of bikers surrounded his car and attacked it. He blamed the BJP for the incident. A day earlier, eggs were hurled at his car in Uttarpara.

"Today I was once again the target of an attempted murder. It is only by the grace of the Almighty that I am still alive. In the city of Kolkata, in broad daylight on a Sunday, I was on my way to attend a program as an MLA when I was attacked. They were armed; they smashed the car window and tried to drag me out, brandishing revolvers. My security personnel had to draw their weapons. I have now taken refuge inside the Narkeldanga police station for protection and am in the process of filing a formal complaint... BJP is certainly involved, and the police are inactive; we will have to see who else is implicated... What do they want? Do they want my dead body? Until I am dead, they will never be able to force me to change my stance," said Ghosh.

Eggs hurled at Kunal Ghosh's car in Hooghly

Earlier on Saturday, eggs were hurled at the car of Kunal Ghosh while he was heading to Serampore in the Hooghly district to attend a rally of the former West Bengal chief minister. A video has also gone viral on social media showing his car being surrounded by a mob, as it kept throwing eggs and raising slogans such as "Kunal Ghosh go back". The rear windshield of the car was also shattered because of the attack.

The attack forced Ghosh to skip the rally and return to Kolkata.

Later, Ghosh blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack and said it shows the 'jungle raaj' in the state. He also claimed that his car's rear windshield was broken, adding he would lodge a complaint with the police. "This is jungle raj," Ghosh, who represents the Beleghata constituency in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, said. "They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint."

Several similar attacks have taken place against TMC leaders, including Madan Mitra, Soumitra Banerjee and others, since the party was ousted out of power following the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. Eggs were also hurled at Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur earlier.

The TMC has blamed the BJP for all such attacks, which has also forced the Calcutta High Court to intervene and ask the ruling party to take necessary action in such matters.

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