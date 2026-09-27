BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal's Birbhum; police launch probe

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in the Bolpur area of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday evening, triggering panic among the locals, the police said. The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Chandan Balla, who was BJP's president for Booth 202 in Ward 11 of Bolpur.

According to the police, Balla was shot dead by unidentified miscreants from a point blank range in Ward 12's Milpatti locality around 7.30 pm. His family has alleged that Balla was shot dead because of political rivalry.

Hearing the gunshot, the locals rushed to the spot and found halla covered in blood. He was rushed to the Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, but was declared by the doctors.

Briefing the reporters, a senior police official said cops have registered a first information report (FIR) and an investigation has been launched. He said those responsible for the killing will not be spared and appropriate action will be taken against them.

Probe on, forensic team to inspect site

"We are not aware about the motive. The investigation is underway and the motive will be revealed later. We are trying to ascertain all the facts. The forensic team and a dog spot will soon arrive to collect the evidence. Everything will be revealed following a thorough investigation," the official said.

BJP's Bolpur district president Shyamapada Mondal has, meanwhile, condemned the incident and demanded that the preparators of the attack must be arrested immediately. He said Balla had been associated with the BJP since long and it needs to be investigated who murdered him.

"From whatever I have heard, he was called by the attackers and then killed. This is extremely shameful. The administration should be ashamed. I want an immediate arrest of the killers. I am not aware about who killed him," he told reporters.

"I had gone for a meeting with BJP's national president Nitin Nabin when I was informed about the incident. I demand that the attackers must be arrested within 24 hours. The administration will investigate and everything will be cleared. I urge the locals to provide me or the police to provide details," he added.

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