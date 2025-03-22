Rain alert: IMD issues orange warning for West Bengal districts, thunderstorms forecast till March 23 According to IMD, thunderstorms with gusty wind, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at a few places in Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.

Rain warning in Bengal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in West Bengal, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The weather department also predicted thunderstorms, along with lightning and strong surface wind, in some districts of the state till March 23.

According to IMD, thunderstorms with gusty wind, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at a few places in Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad districts, it said.

The other districts in West Bengal are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty wind till Sunday. Kolkata is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty wind, till Sunday morning, the IMD said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is three notches below normal, as per the weather department.

(Witth inputs from PTI)