West Bengal: Ritabrata Banerjee's TMC declares candidates Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls. Why this matters?

The rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday announced that it has decided to contest the upcoming byelections in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar, a move that would make the electoral battle interesting in the state.

The rebel faction has declared that Safiuzzaman Sheikh will be its candidate in Rejinagar which falls in the Murshidabad district, while it has nominated Mohammad Eteshamul Haque in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district.

The Ritabrata camp had earlier declared it would not contest the byelections, but has made a U-turn, announcing the candidates. This would be the first electoral test for Ritabrata's faction following the rebellion within the TMC after former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was ousted out of power after the recently held West Bengal assembly elections.

"Following our meeting, we have finalised our candidates for the Nandigram and Rejinagar byelections. In Rejinagar, we have fielded Safiuzzaman Sheikh, while Mohammad Eteshamul Haque will contest in Nandigram. The nominations will be filed on September 16," Ritabrata said, while briefing the reporters earlier in the day.

Why this would make the byelections interesting?

The byelections in Nandigram was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari decided to retain the Bhabanipur seat following his historic victory against Mamata there. Meanwhile, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir has retained his Nawda seat, leading to the bypoll in Rejinagar.

Ritabrata faction's decision to contest these bypolls have made the contest interesting, but political pundits feel it would lead to a split in votes. Mamata's TMC has already declared Sanchita Pradhan Dey as candidate for Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar. Similarly, the Congress has declared Mohd. Abdullahil Kafi and Milan Pradhan as candidates for Rejinagar and Nandigram, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has also fielded Sayeed Asad Ali in Rejinagar, while the CPI nominated Shanti Gopal Giri in Nandigram. However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not announced its candidates for the byelections. This could cause a confusion among voters and eventually split their votes, though.

The polling would be held on October 6, and the counting of votes will take place on October 9.

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