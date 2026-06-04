Mamata Banerjee suffers another setback as close aide Krishna Chakraborty resigns as Mayor

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered another political setback as Krishna Chakraborty, considered one of her close aides, resigned from the post of Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

The resignation comes at a time of deep turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is battling a major internal revolt and an unprecedented split in its ranks. The party has lost the support of a large section of its legislators, with 60 of its 80 MLAs backing a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. The rebel faction has received recognition from the Assembly Speaker.

Why did Krishna Chakraborty resign?

According to information that has emerged, Krishna Chakraborty, who is regarded as a close associate of Mamata Banerjee, cited personal reasons for stepping down as Mayor. Earlier on Wednesday, another senior TMC leader and Banerjee confidant, Firhad Hakim, also resigned as Mayor of Kolkata, a position he had held since 2018.

Ritabrata Banerjee's rebellion

TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has emerged at the centre of the political crisis. Once considered one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted and loyal associates, he allegedly broke away from the party. The entire controversy erupted over allegations of forged signatures on a proposal to elect the Leader of the Opposition.

After raising questions over the issue, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha were expelled from the party. Subsequently, within just two days, Ritabrata effectively dismantled the entire party structure. By garnering the support of 58 MLAs, constituting more than two-thirds of the legislative strength, Ritabrata has inflicted Mamata Banerjee with the worst political blow of her entire career.

17 Muslim MLAs switched

It is widely believed that the primary reason behind the fragmentation of the TMC is Abhishek Banerjee. TMC MLA Arunava Sen has publicly stated that he takes issue with what he perceives as Abhishek's "dictatorial" style of functioning, while Mamata Banerjee remains their leader, many legislators are unhappy with Abhishek.

As many as 17 sitting Muslim MLAs joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee, dealing a significant blow to the party. Underscoring their importance in the new formation, Ritabrata has appointed one of the defectors, Akharuzzaman, as the Chief Whip of the rebel faction.

Also Read: Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata Mayor after Mamata Banerjee's approval amid TMC split

Also Read: The Trinamool rebellion: Is it just because of Abhishek Banerjee or is there more to the story?