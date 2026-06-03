The Trinamool rebellion: Is it just because of Abhishek Banerjee or is there more to the story?

Kolkata:

A fresh political crisis appears to be developing within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal after expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, claiming the support of 59 party legislators.

The letter reaffirms Mamata Banerjee as the party leader but names Ritabrata as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. It also proposes Seuli Saha and Javed Ahmed Khan as deputy leaders.

The group now claims it has the support of more than 59 MLAs, splitting the party into two factions.

Rift deepens over leadership and organisational control

The revolt is being seen as more than a simple leadership dispute. While the dissidents have not directly challenged Mamata Banerjee’s authority, attention is increasingly turning towards the growing influence of her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Critics within the party allege that decision-making has become centralised and influenced by a small group, sidelining senior leaders and the party’s older organisational structure. However, the rebel camp is also seen as using this internal friction to strengthen its negotiating position amid rising political uncertainty.

Role of consultants, agencies and internal tensions

Political consultancy i-PAC has also come under scrutiny within party circles, with some leaders previously blaming it for electoral strategy failures and strained worker relations.

Mamata Banerjee’s close aide and Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar recently resigned from all party positions, blaming the political consultancy for the poll debacle. She alleged that the people of the election strategy firm were rude with party workers and even disrespected senior party workers.

At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate raided i-PAC while probing alleged money laundering in the state’s coal-related cases, adding further pressure on the party’s leadership ecosystem.

A deeper political calculation?

Beyond immediate factionalism, the developments point to deeper political calculations. Analysts suggest the rebellion reflects both ideological differences and survival strategies within the party, especially after recent electoral setbacks and growing internal competition.

Whether this is a short-term power struggle or the beginning of a longer realignment within the TMC remains unclear, but the scale of support claimed by the rebel camp has clearly unsettled the party’s leadership.

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