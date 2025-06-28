BJP forms four-member inquiry committee to investigate Kolkata law college gangrape case Kolkata law college gangrape case: The Kolkata Police has confirmed that all individuals named in the FIR will be presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Alipore, where authorities will seek police custody to enable a comprehensive investigation.

Kolkata:

In the wake of a shocking gangrape incident inside the Law College of Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee was announced by Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, who condemned the incident and raised concerns over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Committee to visit crime scene, submit a report

According to a statement issued by the party, the inquiry committee includes former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi, along with MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Mishra. The team is expected to visit the crime scene and submit a detailed report to JP Nadda.

"BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has strongly condemned the heinous incident of gangrape of a student at Kolkata Law College and expressed concern over the state's law and order situation," the official letter said.

Details of the incident: Law college guard among those arrested

The incident took place on Wednesday (June 25), when a female student was allegedly gang-raped on the premises of South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, Kolkata. The case has sparked widespread outrage across the state.

So far, four arrests have been made. The latest to be taken into custody is Pinaki Banerjee (55), the college guard. Earlier, three others- Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20)- were arrested. All are either former students or former staff members of the same institution.

The Kolkata Police has stated that all accused named in the FIR will be produced before the ACJM of Alipore, with a request for police custody to facilitate a thorough investigation under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

NCW takes suo motu cognisance, calls for time-bound probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, urging for a time-bound and transparent investigation.

Rahatkar emphasised the need for swift justice, stating that such brutalities against women must be dealt with sternly under the law.

Political fallout: BJP demands CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation

The incident has escalated into a political flashpoint between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded the immediate resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of failing to protect women in the state.

“This incident reflects the character of TMC and their attitude towards women’s safety. Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, no one is safe,” Ghosh said.

He further alleged that the incident appeared pre-planned and not a case of personal dispute. “Criminal activities, especially against women, are on the rise in Bengal. It’s shameful,” he added.

Banerjee's silence emboldens criminals: Shankar Ghosh

Taking a direct swipe at the Chief Minister, Shankar Ghosh accused her of downplaying such incidents, which in turn, emboldens criminals. “The deteriorating culture in Bengal is the result of the CM’s irresponsible governance. Her silence sends the message that criminals can act with impunity,” he asserted.

The incident has triggered intense debate in political and civil circles, raising urgent questions about institutional security and the broader state of women’s safety in West Bengal.

