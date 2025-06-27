NCW takes suo motu cognisance of law student's gang rape in Kolkata, seeks police report in three days NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma directing him to initiate an immediate and time-bound investigation. She also directed Verma to ensure that the culprits were booked under relevant sections of the BNS.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday stepped in over the gang rape of a student inside a law college in Kolkata, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. Expressing serious concern, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and urged him to ensure a swift and time-bound investigation. She also directed the police to submit a detailed report on the case within three days. The commission’s intervention comes amid growing outrage and demands for justice.

Rahatkar also directed Verma to ensure that the culprits were booked under relevant sections of the BNS and the victim was given full medical, psychological and legal assistance. She also urged the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure that the victim gets proper compensation under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

What did BJP's Bengal unit chief say on the incident?

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the alleged gang rape in a law college in Kolkata shows that female students are "not safe" in educational institutes in the state. The incident comes after the rape-murder of a doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, an incident that triggered protests across the country, he said. Majumdar alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal is "in shambles" even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes care of the police (Home) department.

Kolkata law student gang rape incident

A law student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute inside the college building on June 25 evening following which the police arrested three. The three accused -- an ex-student and now a lawyer with alleged links to the ruling Trinamool Congress and two others -- were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the gang rape that took place at the South Calcutta Law College Kasba campus.

