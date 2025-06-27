Kolkata shocked again as Kasba Law College student alleges gangrape, 3 arrested A female student at Kasba Law College has accused three men of gangrape on campus, intensifying concerns over student safety following the recent RG Kar Medical College case.

Kolkata:

A shocking incident of alleged gang rape within the premises of a law college in South Kolkata's Kasba area has sent ripples of concern across the city, once again bringing student safety in educational institutions to the forefront. Three individuals, including two current students and one former student of the college, were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the horrific crime.

The alleged incident occurred on June 25, between 7:30 PM and 8:50 PM, inside the Kasba Law College campus. According to police sources, the victim, a female student, promptly filed a complaint after the assault. Acting swiftly on her statement, Kasba Police took all three accused into custody on June 26.

Police officials have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter and are currently examining CCTV footage from the college premises to gather further evidence. The college administration has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident, drawing criticism from various quarters regarding accountability and campus security.

Sources reveal that the two current students were apprehended from the Talbagan area on Thursday evening, following the victim's complaint. Their interrogation subsequently led to the arrest of the third individual, identified as a former student of the same institution. A police officer stated that they have arrested all the accused, adding that the main accused is the ex-student and the two others were present, and the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the other two were also involved.

All three arrested individuals are expected to be produced in a city court later today. The victim was immediately taken to the Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital for medical examination. A forensic team is slated to visit the crime scene later in the day to collect crucial forensic evidence.

This disturbing incident comes less than a year after another high-profile case of sexual assault in a Kolkata educational institution, where a post-graduate trainee at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was tragically raped and killed within the hospital premises on the intervening night of August 8 and 9 last year.

The recurrence of such heinous crimes within educational settings underscores the urgent need for stringent security measures and a robust system to ensure the safety and well-being of students across all institutions in the city.

(Inputs from Onkar)