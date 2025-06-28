Kolkata law college security guard apprehended in gang rape case, 4th arrest so far South Calcutta Law College's security gaurd was taken into custody by the police for his suspected involvement in the rape case that occurred on the college premises.

Kolkata:

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged gang rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, police have arrested the college’s security guard, Pinaki Banerjee. This marks the fourth arrest in the case that has sparked outrage and demands for swift justice.

Banerjee (55), son of Rabindranath Banerjee, is a resident of Ramanath Ghosh Garden Road under Khardah Police Station and also of Naskarhat Khalpar Dakshipara near Mahabir Multi Gym under Kasba Police Station in Kolkata. He was taken into custody by the Kasba Police for his suspected involvement in the incident that occurred on the college premises last Saturday.

Photo surfaced of the three accused together

According to officials, the law student was allegedly raped by Monojit Mishra (31), a former student of the college and currently a practising lawyer, along with two current students, Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20). All three had already been arrested earlier this week.

A photo has emerged showing all three accused from South Calcutta Law College together. In the middle is Manjeet Mishra, on the left is Pramit Mukherjee, and on the right is Zaib Ahmed.

Three accused in the rape case.

Law student had turned down 'marriage proposal': Police

The police said that it has been suspected that the law college student was gang raped after she turned down the marrriage proposal of the main accused, "making him angry". An official said the police were also trying to find out whether the entire crime was pre-planned or not, he said.

"Going by the sequence of events, it appears that the victim had to face torture because of vengeance of the prime accused after she rejected his marriage proposal. This has been corroborated by the circumstantial evidence," the officer said.

'Forceful penetration, bite marks': Medical report reveal horrific details

A senior Kolkata Police official confirmed that the medical examination of the 24-year-old law student supported her allegation of gang rape. The report revealed signs of forceful penetration, bite marks, nail scratches, and assault marks around her neck, consistent with the complaint she filed with Kasba Police Station.

The first-year student of South Calcutta Law College complained to the police that she was gang-raped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution on the evening of June 25.

"The evidence corroborated what the victim alleged in her complaint lodged with the Kasba Police Station. There is evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body," the officer told.