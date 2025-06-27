'Forceful penetration, bite marks': Medical examination validates gang rape allegation by Kolkata law student College authorities stated that the main accused was also engaged as a temporary non-teaching staff at the institution for a renewable contractual period of 45 days as per a governing body resolution. Photos available in public domain also showed him with several leaders of the state's ruling party.

Kolkata:

A senior official from the Kolkata Police confirmed on Friday that the medical examination of a 24-year-old law student has proved her allegation of gang rape. The survivor, a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College, filed a complaint stating that she was raped inside the college premises on the evening of June 25 by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution. The incident at the law college brought back the horrific memories of the rape and murder of an intern inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata in August last year.

All three accused were taken into custody on Thursday, shortly after the complaint was lodged. The medical examination was conducted the same day which confirmed the sexual assault, the official said. The incident has sparked outrage and demands for justice, with law enforcement promising a prompt and thorough investigation into the matter.

Evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks

"The evidence corroborated what the victim alleged in her complaint lodged with the Kasba Police Station. There is evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body," the official told the media. Marks of assaults were also there on and around her neck, he added. In her written complaint to the police, the victim said she had gone to the college to fill a form for a test and was forced to stay back in the union room even after it was completed. "Then one of the three accused proposed her to marry but she refused telling them she was already in a relationship," the police officer said.

Who is the prime accused?

The officer said that the prime accused, an ex-student of the college and a practising criminal lawyer, raped her while the other two stood guard outside the room. Her ordeal lasted from 7.30 pm to 10.50 PM on June 25, he added. At one point of time, she was unable to breathe properly and requested the accused to take him to a nearby private hospital. The plea fell on deaf ears and the torture continued. The woman said in the complaint that she then sought an inhaler which they brought from a medical store.

NCW seeks reports from Kolkata Police

It is to be noted here that the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also stepped in over the gang rape of a student inside a law college in Kolkata, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. Expressing serious concern, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and urged him to ensure a swift and time-bound investigation. She also directed the police to submit a detailed report on the case within three days. The commission’s intervention comes amid growing outrage and demands for justice.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ