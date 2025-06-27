Locked, assaulted, threatened: Shocking details emerge from Kasba law college gangrape A 24-year-old law student in South Kolkata was allegedly gang-raped within the college premises. Three individuals — including two students and a staffer affiliated with the Trinamool Congress student wing — have been arrested in connection with the case.

Kolkata:

In a disturbing turn of events, a 24-year-old student of a law college in South Kolkata has allegedly been gang-raped, prompting the arrest of three individuals by Kasba police. This incident follows closely on the heels of the shocking RG Kar Medical College case.

Key details of the incident, as per the victim's statement and police sources:

Date and location: The incident occurred on June 25, 2025, within the premises of the law college, where the victim had gone to fill out a form.

The incident occurred on June 25, 2025, within the premises of the law college, where the victim had gone to fill out a form. Accused's influence: Monojit Mishra, a former student and the head of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit, reportedly wielded significant power on campus.

Monojit Mishra, a former student and the head of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit, reportedly wielded significant power on campus. Initial confrontation: Monojit called the victim and others to discuss unit matters. During this, he confessed his feelings and proposed marriage to the victim.

Monojit called the victim and others to discuss unit matters. During this, he confessed his feelings and proposed marriage to the victim. Escalation: The situation turned violent when the victim refused Monojit's proposal.

The situation turned violent when the victim refused Monojit's proposal. Confinement: The General Secretary left the union room around 7:30 PM, after which Monojit and others allegedly locked the door from the outside.

The General Secretary left the union room around 7:30 PM, after which Monojit and others allegedly locked the door from the outside. Assault: The victim was forcibly dragged near the washroom and physically assaulted with the intent of rape.

The victim was forcibly dragged near the washroom and physically assaulted with the intent of rape. Continued violence and distress: Despite her resistance and pleas, the accused continued their assault, leading the victim to suffer a panic attack and breathlessness.

Despite her resistance and pleas, the accused continued their assault, leading the victim to suffer a panic attack and breathlessness. Denial of sid: The victim was initially denied help and was only allowed to use her inhaler after repeated pleas.

The victim was initially denied help and was only allowed to use her inhaler after repeated pleas. Prevented escape: The main college gate was locked, preventing the victim's escape, and she was subsequently taken to the guard room.

The main college gate was locked, preventing the victim's escape, and she was subsequently taken to the guard room. Threats: Monojit threatened to kill the victim's boyfriend and harm her family if she spoke out about the incident.

Monojit threatened to kill the victim's boyfriend and harm her family if she spoke out about the incident. Blackmail: Monojit allegedly blackmailed the victim with secretly recorded videos, threatening to make them public if she did not cooperate.

Arrests made

Kasba police have arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged gangrape: Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukherjee. Among them, two are current students of the college, while Monojit Mishra, the prime accused, is a former student. Mishra was an active member of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and reportedly held significant influence within South Kolkata Law College. His name is said to be painted on college walls, and he had previously held temporary clerical positions at the institution, allegedly using his political ties to secure them. The police investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

(Inputs from Onkar)