Bengal polls: FIR against Mahua Moitra in Delhi over 'defamation' of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma

New Delhi:

A fresh political controversy has erupted amid the election atmosphere in West Bengal after a written complaint was lodged at the Mandir Marg Cyber Police Station in Delhi against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.

According to the complaint, allegations have been made that a “fake AI-generated video” was circulated on social media with the intent of creating confusion among the public and influencing the electoral environment.

The complaint claims that the viral video allegedly attempts to tarnish the image of IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who was deployed as a poll observer in West Bengal ahead of second phase voting. It further alleges that artificial intelligence (AI) technology may have been used to manipulate or fabricate the content.

The applicant has stated that the purported objective behind the video was to spread misinformation and disrupt the electoral process by misleading voters during a sensitive political period.

Row erupts after Sharma warns TMC leader

Tensions escalated in West Bengal after a video showed IPS officer and encounter specialist Ajay Pal Sharma warning TMC leaders and workers ahead of the second phase of elections in West Bengal.

In the video, Sharma is reportedly heard cautioning individuals, including Jahangir Khan and others, against any attempt to disrupt the electoral process, stating that strict action would be taken against anyone interfering with voting procedures.

Political reactions intensify after video

The controversy quickly drew sharp political responses. The Trinamool Congress reacted strongly, stating that if Ajay Pal Sharma is found engaging in any unlawful or unconstitutional conduct, the party would pursue legal action against him.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in on the issue, accusing Sharma of acting as an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), further intensifying the political war of words.

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