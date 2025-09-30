West Bengal weather update: Heavy rain expected on Bijoya Dashmi, Kolkata on high alert Southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, is set to experience heavy rain on Bijoya Dashami (October 2) due to a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued a severe weather warning.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert for southern West Bengal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 2, the day of Bijoya Dashami. The rain is expected to disrupt the traditional Durga Puja immersion processions in Kolkata and other districts, potentially worsening ongoing waterlogging and traffic congestion. The IMD reports that a low-pressure area is set to form over the central Bay of Bengal by October 1.

This system is likely to intensify into a depression by October 2, bringing heavy rainfall across several districts in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and others.

Districts on high alert

The IMD forecast suggests that certain districts will receive rainfall between 7 cm to 20 cm. South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and Hooghly are expected to bear the brunt of the heavy downpour, with rainfall of up to 20 cm in some areas. Kolkata, along with parts of Howrah, West Midnapore, and Jhargram, is likely to witness between 7 cm and 11 cm of rainfall.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds

Alongside heavy rain, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph in certain areas like South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. These weather conditions are expected to disrupt the already strained infrastructure and complicate the logistics of the Durga Puja festivities.

Impact on Durga Puja immersion processions

Millions of revelers participating in the traditional idol immersion on Dashami could face significant disruptions. Waterlogged streets, underpasses, and potential flooding may make it difficult for processions to proceed smoothly. Additionally, the forecasted weather could lead to increased traffic congestion, affecting the movement of both devotees and emergency services.

The adverse weather is not confined to southern West Bengal. North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri, are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.