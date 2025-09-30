Delhi-NCR weather: Several regions witness sudden rainfall amid Dussehra festivities Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on Tuesday as heavy rainfall lashed several areas, bringing relief from heat and humidity. IMD has forecast variable weather with showers continuing till October 3 across parts of north and east India.

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR witnessed a heavy rainfall as the weather took a sudden turn on Tuesday. The unexpected rain has also raised concerns about the Dussehra preparations. After days of scorching sunlight and rising temperatures, residents finally experienced relief as showers lashed the city. For many families visiting Navratri fairs, the change in weather came as a welcome development.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already forecast rainfall in Delhi and surrounding regions. By afternoon, dark clouds covered the skies and plunged the region into near-darkness before heavy downpours began. According to IMD, a low-pressure area forming over the Arabian Sea led to changes in wind patterns which triggered the rainfall. The department has predicted that the weather is likely to remain variable until October 3 with intermittent cloud cover.

Temperature expected to drop sharply

IMD has also forecast rain in Delhi-NCR on October 1, with temperatures expected to dip from 35–36 degrees Celsius to around 26 degrees. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also witness rainfall on Dussehra, October 2, while parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive showers. On October 3, cloud cover is expected to persist across the region.

Other states to witness showers

The weather office has predicted widespread rainfall in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha from October 2 onwards. Odisha, in particular, is expected to experience heavy showers on Dussehra day, which could affect festive celebrations in the state.

Delhi's temperature

The national capital has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September. On Monday, the maximum temperature touched 37.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A day earlier, the city recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest September day in two years. On September 5, 2023, Delhi logged 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114 at 8 am, falling in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

