Planning to go out for Navratri celebrations today? Check rain alert in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, bringing much-relief from heat for residents.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi and surrounding areas on Tuesday, providing relief from the intense heat but dampening the festive mood of Navaratri celebrations across the region. The national capital has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September.

By afternoon, dark clouds blanketed the skies, plunging the region into near-darkness before heavy downpours began. According to the IMD, a low-pressure area forming over the Arabian Sea altered wind patterns, triggering the rainfall.

Delhi weather in evening today?

More rain is expected in Delhi-NCR, which may further dampen the festive spirit across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'yellow' alert, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied with lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of up to 30-50 Km kmph over the next few hours.

According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

IMD has also forecast rain in Delhi-NCR on October 1, with temperatures expected to dip from 35–36 degrees Celsius to around 26 degrees. The department has predicted that the weather will remain variable with intermittent cloud cover until October 3.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also witness rainfall on Dussehra, October 2, while parts of Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive showers. On October 3, cloud cover is expected to persist across the region.

PM Modi likely to visit Kali Mandir in Delhi's CR Park today

Amid rains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the Durga Puja celebrations at the iconic Kali Mandir and Shiva Temple located in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) in South Delhi, on the auspicious day of Maha Ashtami.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of significant traffic disruptions in and around CR Park due to the anticipated surge in visitors during the festivities. The advisory highlights that major arterial roads—including the Outer Ring Road (especially the stretch between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road—are likely to experience heavy congestion.

