Weather update: IMD predicts rain, cloudy sky for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad today, check full forecast

New Delhi:

After a brief break, the Delhi-NCR will witness light rainfall and cloudy sky on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted downpour in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida over the next two days. As per the weather office, the maximum temperature, currently hovering between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, is likely to fall to around 32 degrees Celsius as the rain sets in.

Light rainfall in Delhi-NCR till October 1

In terms of temperature, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C on Monday, while Sunday was even hotter at 38.1°C, the highest for the month in the past two years.

Moreover, the minimum temperature of 28.2°C on Monday was nearly five degrees above normal, making the nights unusually warm as well.

Temperature to be within 25°C and 35°C in Delhi

Now for Tuesday, however, the IMD predicted that temperatures could ease a bit, staying between 25°C and 35°C.

Air quality continues to remain a concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 120 on Monday, which falls in the “moderate” range.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest September day in two years. On September 5, 2023, the city had witnessed a maximum temperature 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above the seasonal average, while the maximum was 3.4 degrees above normal. Relative humidity fluctuated between 57 and 76 per cent, the IMD said.

Air quality to be moderate today

The air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 120 at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".