Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in West Bengal during Durga Puja, check affected areas

West Bengal Weather Update: Even as the monsoon has been withdrawn in other places, the IMD on Monday has predicted light rain and cloudy sky at a few places over southern West Bengal during Durga Puja. The weather office said that in northern West Bengal, light to moderate rain was likely at some places during the festival.

"A partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain was likely in some areas of Kolkata during the festival, which would begin on October 9 and continue till October 12 -- Vijaya Dashami," the IMD said.

As per the weather office, the maximum day temperature in Kolkata is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Tripura, among others and predicted heavy rainfall in these states.

The weather office in its daily bulletin said that the line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon passes through 29°N/84°E, Nautanwa, Sultanpur, Panna, Narmadapuram, Khargaon, Nandurbar, Navsari and 20°N/70°E and the conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days.

As per the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Northeast India, Andaman and the Nicobar Islands and isolated to scattered light to moderate rain over East India during the week.

The IMD has also stated that isolated heavy rainfall will take place over Arunachal Pradesh during the next six days; Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 7.

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala and said that the rain in Kerala and its districts will continue. The yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts of Kerela for Monday, citing heavy rains in these areas.