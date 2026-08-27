Nepal floods: 32-member Kolkata group on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra goes missing; CM Suvendu expresses concern

Kolkata:

A devastating flash flood in Nepal has triggered a desperate search for a 32-member group from Kolkata that was on its way to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The group comprises 30 pilgrims and two tour managers, and authorities have been unable to establish contact with any of them since Wednesday morning. The group left Kolkata on August 21 and reached Nepal on August 22. It was scheduled to cross into Tibet through the Rasuwagadhi border as part of the pilgrimage. The group was reportedly at the immigration office near the Nepal-Tibet border when the disaster struck. The incident has sparked concern across West Bengal, with several other residents of the state also believed to be stranded or untraceable in different parts of Nepal.

Flash flood strikes near immigration office

According to officials, the Kolkata group reached Rasuwagadhi on Wednesday morning to complete the immigration formalities required before entering Tibet. The pilgrims and the two tour managers were at or near the immigration office at around 8:30 am when a sudden flash flood struck the border area.

The last contact with the group was established at around 8 am. Since the flash flood hit, authorities and family members have been unable to reach any of the 32 people. Communication networks in the affected region have been severely disrupted, making it difficult to establish the whereabouts of those stranded.

An official said there had been no communication with any of the 32 members after the flash flood struck the area. Authorities are also trying to establish contact with other people from West Bengal who may have been caught in the disaster.

Group had two tour managers

The Kolkata group was travelling through a travel agency as part of its Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. The two tour managers accompanying the pilgrims have been identified as Jayant Sanyal and Nripen Sarkar.

Travel agency representative Dibyo Jyoti Basu said both managers had mobile roaming facilities and were in contact with the agency until around 8 am on Wednesday. Some members of the group had also reportedly gone live on Facebook around that time.

Basu said the Nepal-based agency involved in handling the international arrangements had sent a helicopter towards the affected area to assess the situation and assist in the search. Reports from Kolkata said the group had been sharing photographs and videos from Nepal before communication was lost.

Nepal floods trigger massive destruction

The flash floods have caused widespread devastation along the Nepal-Tibet corridor, destroying bridges, roads and other infrastructure and cutting off several areas. The disaster has also affected the route used by Indian pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. The Rasuwagadhi-Rasuwa corridor is an important gateway between Nepal and Tibet and is used by pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

The latest reports indicate that the disaster has caused around 400 deaths and left more than 1,000 people missing across the affected areas of Nepal and Tibet. Rescue operations have been severely hampered by damaged roads, disrupted communications and difficult weather conditions.

Earthquake and glacier collapse suspected behind disaster

Nepalese authorities have linked the catastrophic flooding to events in the Himalayan region, with reports of an earthquake followed shortly afterwards by the flash flood. A glacier collapse or avalanche is also believed to have contributed to the sudden surge of water.

The Bhotekoshi river system was among the areas severely affected, with the sudden rise in water causing extensive damage downstream. Rescue teams are continuing to assess the extent of destruction as access to several affected locations remains difficult.

Suvendu Adhikari expresses concern

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of life in the Nepal disaster and extended condolences to the families affected. In a social media post, Adhikari said, "I am deeply distressed by the loss of lives in this tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their relatives, friends and loved ones. I pray for Nepal and all those affected." The Chief Minister said the West Bengal government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities to assist tourists, pilgrims, workers and traders from the state who may have been affected.

West Bengal government opens helpline

The West Bengal government has activated a control room at the state police headquarters in Bhawani Bhavan to assist families seeking information about relatives who may be stranded or missing in Nepal.

Families can contact the helpline numbers 033-24793311 and 9147890181 for assistance. The state government has also been coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities to trace the missing people. The Indian Embassy in Nepal has separately issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens affected by the floods: +977-9851316807 and +977-9709107500.

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