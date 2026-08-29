Mamata Banerjee booked by Kolkata Police for allegedly violating Calcutta High Court order

Kolkata:

The Kolkata Police have registered a case against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violation of Calcutta High Court order at a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day event held on Friday, August 28. The FIR was filed at the Hastings Police Station against Banerjee as well as the organisers of the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), an officer said.

"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," he said.

Case filed against Mamata Banerjee

Earlier on Friday, police have registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and other for assaulting personnel and obstructing their work during their action over party's 'unauthorised' billboard on Camac Street in Kolkata, said officials. The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

A team of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), along with the police, had arrived on Thursday to remove an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street. The police were requested by the civic body to assist in removing the hoarding, which was bearing TMC signage. However, upon the team's arrival, several of TMC leaders, including Banerjee, O'Brien, Baisanor Chattopadhyay and others, formed an 'unlawful assembly' and clashed with police personnel and KMC officials from carrying out their duties.

The police said the case against the TMC leaders was registered as Shakespeare Sarani under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 121(1), 74, 3(5) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The TMC has criticised the civic body and police's action, describing it as a "political vendetta". The party, which lost the power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the 2026 West Bengal elections, has said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is 'fearful' of the TMC. "West Bengal is witnessing the steady erosion of constitutional governance and an alarming descent into a police state. When the power of the State operates without constitutional restraint, the judiciary becomes the last line of defence," Abhishek said in a post on X. "If judicial intervention does not come when fundamental rights are being undermined, what is at stake is no longer merely the liberty of individuals. It is the survival of democracy itself."

-With PTI Inputs

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FIR against Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien after civic body's acts over 'unauthorised' TMC billboard